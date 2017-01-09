Crash cleared on I-16 EB at Chatham Pkwy

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour?

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

A crash caused heavy delays on I-16 eastbound Monday morning.

Savannah-Chatham Metro police and Southside EMS responded around 7 a.m. Officials say a female driver had low blood sugar and passed out. She hit another vehicle before going into the median.

The woman was transported to Memorial for treatment.

The crash has been cleared but delays could linger for a while longer due to the traffic backup.

