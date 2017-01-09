Savannah gas prices climb 2 cents in past week

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

Average retail gasoline prices in Savannah have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon Sunday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

This compares with the national average that has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.37 per gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Savannah during the past week, prices on Sunday were 32.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 9 in Savannah have ranged widely over the last five years:

$1.95/g in 2016, $2.11/g in 2015, $3.29/g in 2014, $3.40/g in 2013 and $3.35/g in 2012.

Areas near Savannah and their current gas price climate:

Jacksonville- $2.35/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.35/g.

Augusta- $2.15/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.14/g.

South Carolina- $2.13/g, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.09/g.

The national average has increased 16.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 39.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

