Savannah gas prices climb 2 cents in past week

Average retail gasoline prices in Savannah have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon Sunday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

This compares with the national average that has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.37 per gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Savannah during the past week, prices on Sunday were 32.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 9 in Savannah have ranged widely over the last five years:
$1.95/g in 2016, $2.11/g in 2015, $3.29/g in 2014, $3.40/g in 2013 and $3.35/g in 2012.

Areas near Savannah and their current gas price climate:

Jacksonville- $2.35/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.35/g.
Augusta- $2.15/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.14/g.
South Carolina- $2.13/g, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.09/g.

The national average has increased 16.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 39.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

