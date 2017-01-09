Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events around Coastal Empire, SC Lowcountry

Downtown traffic will be rerouted for several hours downtown on Monday as the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department will close streets for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

Here is a list of community events to honor the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. across the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.

Coastal Empire

Liberty County: Liberty County MLK Observance Committee presents the King Musical Extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Live Oak Church of God in Hinesville. Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. For more information please call 912.271.0468.

Liberty County MLK Observance Committee presents the King Musical Extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Live Oak Church of God in Hinesville. Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. For more information please call 912.271.0468. Savannah: The MLK Jr. Day Observance Association will hold its annual MLK Day Parade in Downtown Savannah on Jan. 16 beginning at 10 a.m. The parade begins on E. Broad and Liberty Streets North to E. Oglethorpe Street West to Price Street North to E. Broughton Street West to MLK Jr. Boulevard. End on W. Anderson Street.

Tattnall County: Glennville will celebrate the 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Saturday, Jan. 14. Longtime educator and coach William Hall will be the Grand Marshal. It begins at 10 a.m. and marches North on Veterans Boulevard and wraps up with a program at St. James AME Church.

McIntosh County: The city of Darien will hold its annual MLK Jr. Day Parade on Saturday, Jan. 14 starting at 10 a.m. on Blunt Crossing.

Statesboro: The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at Olive and North Main streets, and will end at Luetta Morre Park. After the parade, there will be a community service program at the Tabernacle Baptist Church on Bulloch Street. The event is free and open to the public.

South Carolina Lowcountry

Bluffton : Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Committee will hold its 30th Commemoration Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church on Boundary Street in Bluffton. The Keynote speaker will be Dr. Al M. Panu, Chancellor of the University of South Carolina, Beaufort. Also appearing will be Dr. Emory S. Campbell of the Gullah/Geechee Corridor, performer Cora Miller and singer Cierra Hamilton. The committee requests a donation of $35, children under 12 $12.50. For more information, contact Marge Baker: 843.757.2547; Renee Frazier: 843.227.2684. or Anne Cook: 843.757.3417.

Beaufort: The Beaufort County Ministerial Alliance will host a parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16 starting at 10 a.m. in Beaufort beginning at Rodgers and Boundary streets. The celebration will conclude at 11:30 a.m. at USCB's Performing Arts Center.

