Top Teen: Abby Brunn

Abby Brunn is a senior at Calvary Day School, and she's paved her way with words both in and outside of school.

"It's kind of one of those things I've done since I was little. I always loved to make books and just write little stories," she explains.

Two years ago, Abby helped establish her school's literary journal 'Echo,' where a couple of her poems are published.

It's not just creative writing. Abby excels in review writing. In November, she entered a review of the Harry Potter movie installment 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' to a New York Times Competition. She won.

"Turns out that I was one of 10 students across the nation to win that, so as someone who loves journalism, that was super exciting," Abby says.

"For her to get this many honors, awards and accolades at this young age makes me excited to see where she's going to go in college and beyond in writing," says Kevin Daiss, Calvary Day's English Department Chair.

Abby is also Editor-in-Chief for her school's yearbook 'Beacon.' Her photo, dressed up as Harry Potter character 'Voldemort,' hangs in the classroom.

The 18-year-old also plays tennis, participates in student life, and is the president of the National Honor Society.

"I hope to pursue a career in journalism," Abby explains.

"I would love to see her at a desk at one of the major publications; New Yorker, the Times, Washington Post," Daiss adds.

Her writing and other extracurricular pursuits are what makes Abby a Top Teen.

