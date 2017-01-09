Gadsden, Garrison elementary schools on lock down after police investigation

Gadsen and Garrison elementary schools are locked down as the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police search for a suspect involved in a domestic dispute in the Carver Heights area, Monday morning.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jarquavious Pinkney, who they say is armed and dangerous. Metro responded to the 1200 block of McCarthy Avenue, just before 11 a.m., for a domestic dispute that had just taken place. Pinkney reportedly threatened a member of his family with a gun. He then ran away from the scene before police got there.

SCMPD's K9, Aviation and Violent Crimes units responded to the scene to assist in the search. At this time, Pinkney has not been found. He is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and criminal damage to property in the second degree.

The schools are on lock down as a precaution while officers search the area. Pinkney is wearing a black and gray hoodie with blue jeans and what is believed to be a ballistic vest. He is around 5'11 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police ask that you avoid approaching him if spotted. Anyone with information on his location should call 911 immediately. Information may also be forwarded to Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.