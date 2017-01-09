Traffic now moving after wreck on I-95 NB near Jimmy DeLoach Interchange

The FBI and the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department are investigating a series of bomb threats targeting a company, Standard Concrete on Wahlstrom Street, based on the Savannah River.More >>
Garden City firefighters are working to put out a fire at National Gypsum on Brampton Road, Wednesday evening.More >>
Georgia Southern University President Dr. Jaimie Hebert held a question and answer session for Armstrong State University students and faculty on Wednesday at the Fine Arts Auditorium.More >>
Wednesday afternoon, everyone in a Toombs County courtroom got a chilling look at the spot where Emily Mason was murdered back in 2002.More >>
The Reidsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Highway 147 near Rogers State Prison in Reidsville on Monday.More >>
