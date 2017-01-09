Traffic now moving after wreck on I-95 NB near Jimmy DeLoach Interchange

Traffic is back flowing after a wreck on I-95 northbound, just north of the Jimmy DeLoach Interchange, caused major delays Monday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol says the wreck involved multiple cars and was the result of a chain reaction. There was one person in each car.

Two people were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the vehicles burned up.

Traffic was at a standstill for some time while crews worked to clear the accident.

