Traffic now moving after wreck on I-95 NB near Jimmy DeLoach Interchange

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Traffic is back flowing after a wreck on I-95 northbound, just north of the Jimmy DeLoach Interchange, caused major delays Monday afternoon. 

Georgia State Patrol says the wreck involved multiple cars and was the result of a chain reaction. There was one person in each car. 

Two people were transported with non-life threatening injuries. 

One of the vehicles burned up. 

Traffic was at a standstill for some time while crews worked to clear the accident. 

