'Dining in the Dark' premiere event to benefit Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision

Be part of an exclusive event unlike any other in our community. It is a unique fundraising event designed to raise awareness about vision loss, with all proceeds benefiting Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, beginning at 6 p.m., the Charles C. Taylor & Samir Nikocevic Charitable Foundation will present Dining in the Dark, premiering at Embassy Suites by Hilton in downtown Savannah.

The 2017 Dining in the Dark is an exclusive event unlike any other in our community and will offer guests a peek into an unfamiliar world to discover a new, deeper understanding of vision loss.

Upon your arrival, you will enjoy live music, cocktails, and amazing silent auction items. Your journey will begin, as you enter a black out chamber, where your eyes will adjust to the dark. After only a couple of minutes, guests will be guided to their seats by a member of the Savannah-Chatham Police SWAT. At that point, a sumptuous three-course meal will be served by SWAT using their night-vision technology. Your senses will begin a journey that will take you to a whole new heightened appreciation of smell, taste, sound, and touch.

If you have questions, contact 912.234.9286 or contact Leslie Eatherly at 912.236.4473, or Event Chair, Renae Scott, at 912.414.6625.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

