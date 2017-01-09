Lowcountry clothing store donates warm items to those in need

A Lowcountry clothing store is helping folks keep warm during this cold weather snap.

SugarBelle in Beaufort has been collecting and donating blankets, coats, and other warm clothing items as temperatures began to drop this weekend. The owner says it started as the staff’s small effort to help out, but the community’s response has been overwhelming. Bins outside their store are filling up with donations, and emptying out with folks picking up what they need. Their message is simple: donate if you can, or take if you need.

“They don’t wanna ask, and so if I can make it easier for those people, they don’t have to fill out forms, they don’t have to sign up for anything. You know, they don’t have to feel less, and so to make it easy for them to come anytime they want and take blankets was something that just seemed like a good idea," said Cherimie Weatherford, Owner.

The green collection bins are sitting right outside of the shop’s doors. Weatherford says they plan to keep this going as long as they continue to see donations coming in and out.

The store updates its Facebook page with the status of collection bins. You can visit it here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.