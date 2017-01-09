BCSO looking for Lady's Island staircase thief

Investigators in Beaufort County are looking for a man who stole a spiral staircase on Lady's Island, sometime between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

The pictured individual was caught on surveillance camera stealing the staircase. He appears to be a taller male, using a crane with his left hand.

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact Investigator Disbrow at 843.255.3407. You may also call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

