Good News: Women's Board of Bethesda

People kept on the move to keep warm at Bethesda this weekend.

It was part of a heartfelt movement that lasted for more than 100 years at the boys' school

"All the boys have moms now,’’ said Bethesda President, Dr. Mike Hughes. “We have no orphans here anymore.’’

The Women's Board of Bethesda fills that role at the former orphanage - providing for, nurturing, and protecting the interests of every student as if all 120 are their own.

"It's 50 women, and we're like the moms behind the scenes,’’ said Val Bowers, a member if the women’s board. “We provide things for the boys that provide things such as navy blue blazers for them to wear on campus to certain special events, and they can wear them on job interviews and college interviews.’’

The Yates Astro Resolution Race Saturday was organized by the women's board, and proceeds will continue impact lives at the school, but it was only one way in which the organization founded in 1914 contributes to the well-being of Bethesda's boys.

"We also make sure that the cottage that they're staying in for the residents,’’ said Bowers, “that they have sheets and pillows and comforters and lamps and teapots and popcorn and things that they need to make their daily living activities warm and comfortable.’’

"They do lots of projects for the boys and the students,’’ Hughes added about the board. “They helped us purchase a new curriculum this year. Completely new textbooks. all the way from the through 12th grade.’’

The boys helped the board as volunteers at Saturday's race, and they are never shy about expressing their gratitude to the group.

"Anything you can do at Bethesda, when you see these young men, it just warms your heart,’’ said Bowers. “They look you in the eye, they speak to you, they shake your hand and they thank you for everything, so it's like your child looking at you and thanking you.’’

