Lawmakers gather in Atlanta for first day of GA General Assembly

Changes to Georgia law will be the focus at the Georgia State Capitol over the next few weeks.

Lawmakers gathered in Atlanta Monday morning as the General Assembly opened their 2017 session. WTOC was there to find out what the top priorities will be. Figuring out the state budget is always at the top of the list - but they have a range of other topics, too.

Georgia's budget last year topped $21 billion to cover everything from education to state roadways and more. A topic for many will be reform for failing schools around the state. A constitutional referendum failed that would allow the state to take over failing schools. Some believe lawmakers will look at some other way to allow state intervention - but how - remains the question.

"It will have to be something completely different because people said no. In 152 counties, they said no," said Representative Al Williams, Hinesville.

One lawmaker has already announced plans to see broader access to medical marijuana. Cannabis oil in particular.

The General Assembly enacted laws to allow use, but other laws make it all but inaccessible. One local lawmaker says he'll be on board.

"What I think we should do is cultivate marijuana and process it and refine it put it in the pharmacies so that people who have a prescription and need it can have access,” said Rep. Bill Hitchens/(R) Rincon.

We could get some info on Governor Deal's plan when he delivers his State of the State Address on Wednesday. There's a host of topics for the legislature this year.

