Savannah’s Atlanta Greyhound Bus Terminal listed in National Registry

Savannah's Atlantic Greyhound Bus Terminal, now known as "the Grey," is officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

It is the only Greyhound station in Georgia to feature the company's ivory-and-blue color scheme on the outside. On the inside, you can find original floors and walls from 1938.

Before the building was rehabbed to serve as a popular restaurant, it was the hub of inter-city bus traffic until 1965.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.