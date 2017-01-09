Jury selection in Willie Moore murder trial begins Monday

Jury selection in the trial of Willie Moore will start in Chatham County Court on Monday.

Moore is accused of killing his fiance, Mandi Kaiser, nearly two years ago at a Savannah apartment complex.

Through police records, we found that Moore had a lengthy criminal record and many past charges including battery and assault.

According to a family member of Kaiser, opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday.

