Man finds missing dog after wreck on I-95

Interstate 95 northbound, near the Jimmy DeLoach interchange, turned into a parking lot after a chain reaction crash Monday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol, four cars were involved and two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One driver involved in the crash also suffered the loss of his dog. James Chaucer says his dog, Lola, was ejected from his van and went running into the woods towards the Wildlife Refuge. The two were traveling from Florida back home to Wilmington, North Carolina.

Chaucer spent all night looking for the 6-year-old black lab mix, and said he would not give up until she was found. He even tied some of his clothing to trees and laid out Lola's bed, with some food, hoping she would return.

"She's like my daughter. I just, I've got to find this dog. She's not micro-chipped though because she's like my shadow. I never have to worry about her running away,” Chaucer said.

We are happy to report that Chaucer tells us he found Lola near the accident scene around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. She is currently being check out at the vet, but Chaucer says she is expected to be just fine.

