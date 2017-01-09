Man finds missing dog after wreck on I-95

The trial continues for the Emanuel County man accused of murdering East Georgia College professor, Emily Pestana-Mason, back in 2002.More >>
The trial continues for the Emanuel County man accused of murdering East Georgia College professor, Emily Pestana-Mason, back in 2002.More >>
The entire staff of the historic Lucas Theatre in downtown Savannah has been fired.More >>
The entire staff of the historic Lucas Theatre in downtown Savannah has been fired.More >>
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, one of NFL's most influential and popular executives, dies at 84.More >>
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, one of NFL's most influential and popular executives, dies at 84.More >>
Right now, Tybee Island is a swim at your own risk beach but that won't last long because lifeguards are in training this week.More >>
Right now, Tybee Island is a swim at your own risk beach but that won't last long because lifeguards are in training this week.More >>