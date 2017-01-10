Family of 6, pets displaced after overnight house fire in Savannah

Two adults, four children and two dogs were displaced after a house fire overnight on Savannah's Southside.

According to Southside Fire, it happened at a home in the 8000 block of Old Montgomery Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials say something inside a trash can outside of the garage caught fire. The fire extended to the roof of the garage.

The family was home at the time and were able to get out safe. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary needs.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

