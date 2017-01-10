SC lawmakers to face questions about indictments, governor

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The 2017 legislative session begins under a cloud of uncertainty over who else may face corruption charges and how long Nikki Haley will remain South Carolina's governor.

Legislators' priorities for the session starting Tuesday echo those of previous years. Their agenda includes fixing South Carolina's highways and shoring up the state pension system.

Some lawmakers say whether they can form consensus depends on the next governor. If Haley is confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump's choice for United Nations ambassador, Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will become governor. He hasn't taken a public position on issues such as a gas tax increase.

Questions also loom about a prosecutor's continued investigation, a month after 16-year veteran Rep. Jim Merrill was indicted on misconduct and ethics violations. He contends he's done nothing illegal.

