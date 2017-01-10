Southwest Middle School holding active shooter training

Savannah-Chatham Schools is coordinating active shooter drills in the new year to teach students what to do in case of an emergency.

Teachers and staff at Southwest Middle School will learn more Tuesday on what to do if a terrible situation were to occur.

It is a new part of Savannah-Chatham Schools Safety Protocol and is not a result of any specific threat, but in recognition of tragic events throughout the country.

Just yesterday, certain Savannah-Chatham Schools were put on lockdown because of reports of a man with a gun in the area of Carver Heights. He was involved in a domestic dispute but was not seen close to a school campus. The schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Campus Police have been working closely with teachers and staff to get them ready to carry out the active shooter drill with students. Those who work at Southwest Middle School will learn more on how to keep themselves and the children out of harm’s way.

Savannah-Chatham School officials say this is all about planning and preparation that could make all the difference in an emergency situation. This is an ongoing effort that will take place at other schools across Chatham County, and the drills will be standard just like tornado and fire drills.

The teachers and staff at Southwest Middle School plan to go through the training for the active shooter drill Tuesday afternoon.

