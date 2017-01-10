Hardeeville police search for Oscar's Electronics armed robbery suspect

The Hardeeville Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say a masked man held up Oscar's Electronics Monday around 7 p.m. and fired shots in the process. Officers were able to chase the suspect outside. He fled past railroad tracks into a nearby subdivision and officers believe he got into a car and fled the area.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Ridgeland Police assisted in efforts to track the suspect for hours after the initial call.

A handgun was later found behind the building on Whyte Hardee Boulevard near where the suspect had run. Tuesday, officers discovered it was stolen out of Beaufort County.

The store was closed at the time and the front door was locked, but police the suspect threw a brick through the front door to get inside. Now the door is boarded up.

No one was injured but the victim was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

This is the second time in less than two months the store was the subject of an armed robbery.

"For some reason, this store is being targeted. We have told the store owners to call us to give them when they go to lock up, to let us come around there and make sure they get out safely. Again, that wasn’t done last night. I did remind them again last night to do that. So we will be monitoring that area pretty heavily," said Chief Sam Woodward, Hardeeville Police Dept.

The suspect stands around 6'3' and was wearing a white mask, white gloves, and dark clothing.

If you have any information, please contact the Hardeeville Police Department at 843.784.2233.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.