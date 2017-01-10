SCMPD: Man wanted after domestic dispute in Carver Heights turns himself in

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says they have arrested a man wanted for a domestic dispute that occurred Monday morning in the Carver Heights area that caused two nearby elementary schools to be placed on lockdown.

Officials say Jarquavious Pinkney, 18, turned himself into Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police headquarters Monday evening.

Metro responded to the 1200 block of McCarthy Avenue, just before 11 a.m., for a domestic dispute that had just taken place. Pinkney reportedly threatened a member of his family with a gun. He then ran away from the scene before police got there. Gadsen and Garrison elementary schools were placed on lockdown while police searched for Pinkney.

Pinkney is charged with terroristic threats and criminal damage to property. He was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center without incident.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.