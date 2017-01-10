Opening statements begin in trial of Savannah man accused of kil - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Opening statements begin in trial of Savannah man accused of killing fiancée

Crime scene. (Source: WTOC) Crime scene. (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Opening statements are underway in the trial of Willie Moore.

Moore is accused of killing his fiancée, Mandi Kaiser, nearly two years ago at a Savannah apartment complex.

Jury selection took place on Monday.

Through police records, it was discovered that Moore had a lengthy criminal record and many past charges, including battery and assault.

