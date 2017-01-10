Metro searching for suspect after fatal stabbing at homeless camp

Officials are investigating a fatal stabbing Tuesday afternoon after a reported altercation at the homeless camp near Truman Parkway and President Street.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department has identified Edward Behl, 33, as the suspect in a Jan. 10 stabbing death on President Street near the Harry Truman Parkway.

The suspect was last seen running into the woods near the crime scene. It is unknown whether he is still armed.



They say the suspect and 56-year-old male victim are acquainted.

Members of the SCMPD Command Staff, Violent Crimes detectives, Patrol Division, SWAT and K-9 Unit responded to the scene aiding in the search.

Anyone with knowledge of this suspect’s location should call 911 immediately. Persons with information may also contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912. 525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

