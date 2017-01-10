Several drug-related arrests made in Jeff Davis Co.

As the result of several ongoing investigations and intense drug suppression efforts, the Jeff Davis County Sheriff's Office has made several drug-related arrests this week.

The following suspects have been arrested in Jeff Davis County on the following charges:

Amber Alisha Fortner of Hazlehurst, Ga. was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine.

Derek Walter Dyal of Hazlehurst, Ga. was arrested and charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

Leceddrick Danielle Mitchell of Hazlehurst, Ga. was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Bronnie Phillip Crosby of Hazlehurst, Ga. was arrested and charged with Possession of a controlled substance with intent to Distribute.

Jason Bradley Steverson of Hazlehurst, Ga. was arrested and charged with Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of Alprazolam.

Danny Ray Taylor of Hazlehurst, Ga. was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

Brittany L. Floyd, of Hazlehurst Ga. was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

Gregory Lance Smith of Hazlehurst, Ga. was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Drug related objects.

Sheriff Bohannon thanks the community for their support of his office’s efforts to combat drugs in Jeff Davis County. He would also like to remind the Citizens, every call you make in supporting our efforts are greatly appreciated and play a very dominant role in our success.

If you have information on any illegal activity, contact the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 912.375.6600 and you can remain anonymous.

