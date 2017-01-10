SR 21, near I-95, to close this weekend for construction

It looks like the nightmare of commuting on State Route 21 and I-95 in Port Wentworth is only just beginning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation was supposed to close down the busy intersection just before the holiday for construction, but due to weather they had to postpone it until this Friday.

The bottom line of the Diverging Diamond Interchange project is pain for progress. The interchange is expected to make life easier for some 40,000 of you out there commuting using this intersection. However, in the meantime, it's a total nightmare to business along this stretch of road.

I spent the day talking to local shop owners who say that the construction alone has taken its toll. People will go out of their way to avoid the area if it means not getting tangled in traffic.

Come Friday, things are expected to almost come to a halt for these local businesses as SR 21 near I-95 will be completely shut down.

"It definitely is going to be, I'm sure people don't want to be out waiting in the traffic, an all that kind of stuff. As slow as it is, over the holiday period, it's going to slow if that traffic closes down. I've stopped going that way toward Abercorn and the mall because traffic is ridiculous. It could have been because of the holidays but traffic has been terrible."

When we talked to GDOT on Tuesday, they said the whole project is expected to be done within the next three months.

The new plan they have drawn out will eliminate what they call collision points and make this place safer for you to use.

In the meantime it's just a headache for local businesses who say they are having a hard time going about day to day life with this in their front yard.

Temporary lane closures will start Tuesday and will run to Friday for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The full shutdown of SR 21 will begin Friday evening and run through Sunday.

State Route 21 will be closed to traffic under the Interstate 95 bridge. Meaning that you will have to find alternative routes to wherever you are going.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.