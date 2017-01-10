Deal: Expansion on 2 Georgia interstates to begin soon

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal says expansion projects will begin soon on stretches of interstate highway in metro Atlanta and Savannah.

Deal told a breakfast of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday that work to widen portions of Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County and I-16 in Savannah is slated to begin in the 2018 fiscal year that starts July 1.

The projects will add lanes along six-to-seven mile stretches of each interstate. The governor told executives, lobbyists and lawmakers at the chamber's annual Eggs & Issues breakfast that the expansions will significantly reduce traffic congestion along each route.

The road projects are part of a 10-year, $10 billion plan for transportation improvements Deal announced last year. Construction is being funded by increases in gas taxes and fees lawmakers approved in 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.