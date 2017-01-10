Clemson fans buying championship merchandise in the Lowcountry

Clemson fans are showing off their orange and purple while getting new gear at Dick's Sporting Goods in Bluffton.

Our cameras were there when the doors first opened Tuesday morning. Dick's has been offering extended hours for anyone interested in picking up National Championship gear.

Those who stopped by are still soaking in the big win against Alabama.

"My grandmother lived within walking distance of the stadium, that is how blood, orange blood runs through my veins. Go tigers, way to go, Deshaun Watson, way to bring it home Dabo Swinney and the rest of the players. Love you guys,” said Clemson fan Carla Roberson.

Dick's Sporting Goods in Bluffton has already run out of the National Championship hats but there is plenty of other merchandise and they will be open until 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

