Allegiant Airlines to begin flights from SAV to Louisville, KY in May

Travelers will soon have a new destination to head to thanks to Allegiant Airlines.

Allegiant announced Tuesday new, round-trip flights from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky.

To celebrate, the airline is offering one-way tickets as low as $44. Here's the catch: You must book before January 13 and travel between May 26 and August 15.

For more information and ticket options, please check with the Allegiant website.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.