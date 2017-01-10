Bluffton Town Council votes to move forward with food truck ordinance, new health facility

(Update: Jan. 10th at 9:45 p.m.): Bluffton Town Council unanimously voted to move forward with a food truck ordinance and a new health facility.

The proposed food truck ordinance would allow operation within town limits - with some restrictions - including operation in the historic district and proximity to brick and mortar restaurants.

As far as the health facility goes, the 38-bed HealthSouth rehabilitation hospital is one step closer to being built.

Both items will have another reading before for approval.

Bluffton Town Council will discuss a few items of interest on the agenda Tuesday night - including the future of a new medical facility.

The town council approved the first reading of this ordinance which would allow new land use off of 170 for a HealthSouth facility which would use about 6 acres of the current village at Verdier to build a 38-bed rehabilitation hospital that will employ close to 100 full-time employees within the first 3 years of its opening.

HealthSouth wants to also add an amendment to the new land use ordinance that would allow them to have a multi-use health and human care area. However, council approved the amendment with one condition: that psychiatric, drug, and alcohol rehabilitation services would not be allowed under the land use agreement.

The ordinance simply states that the proposed amendment would shift about 6 acres from mixed use and multi-family designated areas for health and human care.

Officials explained how this hospital is an extension of the town's mission and master plan.

"Places such as sun city really have a different age bracket which is 55 and above so that meets the needs of people that also require some assistance in their healthcare. That's what they're targeting the elderly, and it's a very big service and a much-needed service for that environment," said Fred Hamilton, Bluffton Town Council.

So far, the ordinance has passed unanimously. If passed Tuesday, the applicant will be able to go ahead with securing the proper permits and contracts to start development.

The future of food trucks in Bluffton is also in the hands of the town council. Members are reviewing amendments to a current Beaufort County ordinance.

Back in September, the council held a public forum to discuss the current mobile vending. It focused on four categories: location, hours of operation, permitting and other issues like parking and types of goods.

After that meeting, the town developed an ordinance they'll look to vote on Tuesday night. That will restrict food trucks from operating in the public right of way, and in Bluffton's historic districts.

It will also limit their operation between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Town council says they offered a lot of alternatives to mitigate the concerns restaurant owners have, which is why as part of this ordinance the food trucks will not be able to operate in Old Town

"Parking restrictions as well as that's where most of the restaurants that are located downtown, but we feel there are plenty of other areas in the town that will provide for,” said Hamilton.

Town council suggests areas like Bluffton Village, where there's a large open field for food truck operation. If Tuesday's first reading passes, this will allow for the permits for those vendors to apply for the appropriate business licenses.

