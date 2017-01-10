Public meet-and-greet held for new CEO of Coastal Carolina Hospital

People had the chance Tuesday to meet the new CEO of Coastal Carolina Hospital.

Joel C. Taylor joined the hospital back in September. Tuesday, he spoke about how the hospital is working to keep up with the needs of the growing area. This includes goals to expand the nursery, focus on women’s services and continue to invest in new diagnostic services and technology.

They are also planning on a larger project for this year to expand the hospital’s emergency services. The hospital recently was awarded a grade A rating from the Leapfrog organization that recognizes top hospitals.

He says they are focused on providing the same level of care and service that you would see at larger facilities.

“Very few people, other than if you’re having a baby, very few people want to be here. That’s the reality of a hospital. But our job is to make sure that that experience is as comfortable and as genuine compassionate as possible,” said Taylor.

This was part of the hospital’s monthly Coffee Networking events with the Greater Bluffton Chamber and Jasper County Chamber.

