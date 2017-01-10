Savannah AME church responds to Roof sentencing

Bible studies go on in most churches across the country every week.

The massacre at Emanuel AME has not only been on the minds of most churchgoers, but the tragedy changed the atmosphere from safety training to security officers on duty.

Tuesday night, bible study took place - as it does every Tuesday - at Savannah's Greater Gaines Chapel Church. About a dozen people filled the room, praying for peace.

Afterward, Reverend William Thomas told us their prayers, especially tonight, are with their brothers and sisters in Charleston.

He says while parishioners can't help but think about the Emanuel massacre, it won't stop them from gathering.

"We believe that God is with us. And why should we fear? Why should we be afraid to practice what we believe in our God and study his word and grow stronger and grow more spiritually in our faith? Why should we neglect that and stay home out of fear?” asked Rev. Thomas.

In response to the sentencing, Rev. Thomas says no matter the outcome, it won't take away the loss the victims’ families have suffered.

