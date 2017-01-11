Man charged in fatal crash that claimed life of Bluffton teen

A Ridgeland man is behind bars facing felony DUI and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury.

Officials say 27-year-old Christopher Lening was arrested just a few hours after the crash that took the life of a Bluffton teen.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says Lening was driving a pickup truck on SC 462 near Dawson Landing Road when he crossed the center line crashing head on with a Ford Mustang driven by 18-year-old Caleb Whiteleather.

Whiteleather died at the scene. Two passengers in the pickup were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

