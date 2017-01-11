Gov. Haley to give her final State of the State address

Luke was taken from an animal shelter and is now making routine drug busts. (Source: KTVI via CNN)More >>
Luke was taken from an animal shelter and is now making routine drug busts. (Source: KTVI via CNN)More >>
A woman will be celebrating Easter without one of her Jesus statues after someone stole it from her yard Thursday.More >>
A woman will be celebrating Easter without one of her Jesus statues after someone stole it from her yard Thursday.More >>
It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.More >>
It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.More >>
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.More >>
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.More >>