Regents approves consolidation for Georgia Southern, Armstrong State

The Georgia Southern/Armstrong merger is part of a five-year, statewide effort by the University System of Georgia to save millions of dollars by consolidating schools and resources.More >>
Teachers and students at Armstrong State are anxiously waiting as the Georgia Board of Regents prepares to vote Wednesday on a consolidation between ASU and Georgia Southern University.More >>
The possible merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University has left many Armstrong students and alumni upset as they face the possibility of losing their identity.More >>
News that the Board of Regents could vote next week to merge Georgia Southern and Armstrong State didn't catch GSU alum Jake Hallman by surprise.More >>
Armstrong State University students and faculty are finding out big changes could be on the horizon, in the form of a merger with Georgia Southern University.More >>
The University System of Georgia is considering a merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>
Savannah’s Earth Day Festival will take place Saturday at Forsyth Park. While Earth Day has been celebrated for nearly 50 years now, environmentalists say that the challenges facing the Earth are greater than ever.More >>
Calvary Baptist's steeple has returned to the top of the church just in time for Easter Sunday.More >>
We're learning more about one of the largest cases in recent history of alleged animal hoarding in Effingham County, a husband and wife are each facing animal cruelty charges after Sheriff's deputies found and removed 97 animals from the couple's home.More >>
