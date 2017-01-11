Wreck involving tanker truck closes Hwy 121 N in Candler Co., ne - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wreck involving tanker truck closes Hwy 121 N in Candler Co., near mm 14

By Tedi Rountree, Digital
Connect
(Source: Metter Police Department, Facebook) (Source: Metter Police Department, Facebook)
(Source: Candler County Sheriff's Office, Facebook) (Source: Candler County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)
CANDLER CO., GA (WTOC) -

Highway 121 North in Candler County is closed near mile marker 14 due to a wreck involving a tanker truck. 

Few details are known at this time, but please avoid the area for now. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly