Informational fair regarding school choice initiative to be held in Bluffton

Parents in Beaufort County will get the opportunity to learn more about the school district's school choice initiative, at an informational fair at H.E. McCracken Middle School Wednesday evening.

The program offers students the chance to enroll in programs across the district - beyond their zoned attendance area. This gives them the chance to be part of different educational programs tailored to their interests. This is the third year of the choice initiative program, and it has expanded for the upcoming school year. There are more than 20 programs for parents and students to choose from, including early college, arts-infused curriculums, and programs following the Montessori method of education.

“Well, one of the great things about having the opportunity to choose something that interests you is just that. You have an opportunity to choose a field or an area of specialty that is specific to what your interests might be. That alone gives you input on how you want to be educated," said Dr. Gregory A. McCord, Chief Auxiliary Services Officer.

Wednesday's informational fair will feature programs at schools in the southern part of the county. It will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m.

