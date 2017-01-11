What does ASU, GSU consolidation mean for athletic programs?

The Armstrong State Pirates have 12 NCAA athletic teams and the university is home to 170 athletes.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the merger is what will happen to the two schools' athletic programs.

For people associated with Armstrong, the merger could not come at a worse time. The school is currently celebrating its 50th year of athletics and has just spent millions of dollars in renovations over the last year to improve athletic facilities. That includes stadium lighting at the soccer stadium that was used for the first time this fall, renovated locker rooms for the volleyball team, and a $1.5 million state-of-the-art tennis facility they opened just this summer.

The Board of Regents released this statement Wednesday, saying in part that Athletics are "a priority and we will get answers to students and coaches as soon as possible. We will work within conference requirements to resolve issues for student-athletes. Student athletes scholarships will be honored throughout the consolidation process."

For athletes on campus, those words are just not enough.

"It's not Eagles territory, it's Pirate Nation. I hope we don't go out without a fight. Being an athlete, you don't stop until the final whistle blows, so I hope that we keep fighting at least. I don't know if that is a negative thing. I want people to fight for it at least, even if it's already a done deal," said Armstrong soccer player, Sarah Olin.

It's important to note that we are still uncertain of what the plan is for Armstrong and Georgia Southern teams moving forward. To the best of our knowledge, the scheduled games for sports within the next couple months are still on.

We have not been told of any cancelations but the waiting game is painful for some.

"I mean, I didn't come here for the school. I came here to play. I fell in love with, I fell in love with my coaches, my teammates. Ughh, it's just so unfortunate. Like, really hard not to cry when I'm talking about it because this place really does mean the world to me and I know it means the world to everyone else and for it to get taken away without even having a choice is unfortunate,” Olin said.

"Savannah is the one that will miss out if the athletics department is allowed to disappear. They will miss out because there will not be a Georgia Southern Athletics program here on this campus,” said former ASU baseball player and athletic director, Eddie Aenchbacher.

GSU President Jaimie Hebert released the following statement on Wednesday regarding student-athletes:

Athletics is an aspect of the consolidation that has to be decided upon early in the process because of the seasonality of athletics.



This is a priority and we will get answers to students and coaches as soon as possible. We will work within conference requirements to resolve issues for student-athletes.



Student-athletes’ scholarships will be honored throughout the consolidation process.

The tuition and fees for the 2016-17 academic calendar for Armstrong State University and Georgia Southern University.

For more information on the Board of Regents consolidation process, click here.

For more information on the consolidation between Armstrong State and Georgia Southern, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.