HHI Fire & Rescue investigating 2 house fires happening hours apart

The Hilton Head Island Fire Department responded to two devastating fires that happened just one day apart from each other.

We spoke with crews to find out what common factors they've been seeing since November.

The first took place at the condos on Starfish Drive on Sunday. The second left a family without a home on Fish Haul Road. That family returned home to see smoke and flames coming from the roof, marking the ninth fire since Thanksgiving. HHI Fire received the call just after 4 p.m. There was already extensive damage done to three of the bedrooms as well as the attic. It took them a little over an hour to put out the fire because of how quickly it spread. Crews say they're seeing more intense fires in comparison to years past.

"We're finding that because the furniture is different and we keep so many things, that the fire load really contributes to how fast the fire grows and how fast it spreads, so definitely, in your home, minimal is better in trying to limit fire spread," said Joheida fister, Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue.

The department is currently working with the insurance company to figure out what started the fire on Starfish Drive. They are looking at a candle and electronics that were in the owner's bedroom. As far as the fire on Fish Haul Drive, the department believes it was electrical in nature. No one was injured but the family did lose a pet.

