Downtown Business Association meets with new Savannah city manager

The Savannah Downtown Business Association met with Savannah's new city manager about his vision for the future of the city, Wednesday afternoon.

DBA President, Karen Guinn, says their number one priority as an organization and a community is public safety. She says they were excited to hear Hernandez's ideas and solutions. They've also been working to get access to high-speed internet and greater connectivity for the downtown business community.

This was their first meeting of the year, and as they welcomed City Manager Rob Hernandez, they're energized about the new leadership in the mayor's office.

"With any government and with any democracy, it's only as powerful as its people, so how you enact change and how you ensure tomorrow is a better day than yesterday is by rolling your sleeves up and getting involved, and I think having new leadership and a man with a vision and someone we can fall in behind and help out is a very important message for people to hear," Guinn said.

There was a full turnout at the luncheon with other elected officials, including Police Chief Jack Lumpkin, in attendance.

The Downtown Business Association says they think there are a lot of opportunities on the horizon.

