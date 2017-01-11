Zonta Club helps bring awareness to human trafficking in Savannah

The Zonta Club of Savannah helped to bring awareness to human trafficking and domestic violence in our community, Wednesday afternoon.

The group put on the Red Sand Project in Forsyth Park, where people filled sidewalk cracks with red sand as a symbolic reminder to look for what's going on in our community, and not to walk over those victims who are involved.

"It's a little alarming to find that even in our neighborhood, sometimes women and children, and sometimes men, are actually kept. They're not able to function in society. There was a place recently that had the women locked up in cages, and were being used for human trafficking, and that was in Savannah," said JoCarol Martin, Zonta Club of Savannah.

Afterward, participants were encouraged to document their sidewalk interventions on social media using the hashtag #redsandproject.

