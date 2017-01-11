Savannah man jailed on sexual offense charges involving minor

A Savannah man is behind bars in Beaufort County after an investigation into events involving sex with a minor that were brought to the attention of authorities in August 2016.

Beaufort County investigators say a concerned parent of a juvenile Bluffton girl reported finding multiple sexually explicit chats through social media apps on her cell phone. Investigators met with the juvenile and learned she had been chatting with an adult male over a period of a week, and had also met him on one occasion and engaged in sexual activity. Her phone was taken to the Computer Crimes Unit within the sheriff's office for analysis. Investigators also subpoenaed records from the social media sites to assist in identifying the man.

Over the next few months, investigators compiled information received by the Computer Crimes Unit, social media sites, and follow-up interviews with the juvenile. Th information led to the identity of the suspect, 37-year-old Justin Watts of Savannah. After establishing his identity late last month, investigators obtained warrants for Watts' arrest for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree, criminal solicitation of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, from a Beaufort County magistrate. Watts was then listed in the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person.

Last week, Beaufort County investigators met with Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department investigators and informed them of the active arrest warrants on Watts. With information on the case provided by BCSO, SCMPD investigators were able to obtain a warrant for the St. George Boulevard residence of Justin Watts, to search for electronic devices. Last Thursday morning, investigators from both SCMPD and BCSO served the warrant at his home. Watts was present at the time and was taken into custody by SCMPD investigators for the active arrest warrants listed in the NCIC. During the search of his home, SCMPD officials seized a cell phone, three laptops, and various electronic storage devices.

Watts was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center and incarcerated, pending an extradition hearing. Tuesday, he was brought before a Georgia Superior Court Judge and waived extradition back to Beaufort County. Wednesday morning, BCSO deputies traveled to Chatham County and took Watts into custody, then transported him to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was incarcerated. He is scheduled to appear before a Beaufort County magistrate on Thursday for a bond hearing on the three charges. The cell phone, laptops, and electronic storage devices taken from his residence will be forensically examined by Metro Police.

