Pastor of Rev. Clementa Pinckney's church comments on Roof sentence

The families of the Emanuel 9 are relieved after church shooter Dylann Roof was sentenced to the death penalty.

One of the victims, Reverend Clementa Pinckney, was a native of the Lowcountry. He spent time in both Beaufort and Jasper counties, where he preached and advocated for the local community. He served in the South Carolina House when he was just 23-years-old. Those who knew him say he was motivated by the word of God.

One of the churches the Pinckney family held very dear was St. John AME in Ridgeland, where Pinckney began preaching at the age of 13. That church is stressing the importance of trusting in God.

“First as a man, as a human, I guess I can say that I’m satisfied that the proper sentence has been given, but as a pastor and a Christian, I cannot deem the death penalty as a worthy sentence because I can’t say that I’m worthy or we’re worthy to take someone else’s life," said Pastor Gregory Kinsey, St. John AME.

St. John AME is in the planning stages of some kind of plaque to honor the late Reverend Clementa Pinckney. They hope to have a ceremony to unveil the piece in March.

