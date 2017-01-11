Savannah Bicycle Campaign granted $27K from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

The Savannah Bicycle Campaign riding strong for another year thanks to a new grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

It's the third year the organization has gotten the grant. This year, $27,000 will go towards keeping the city safe and bike friendly through programs and new initiatives.

"We published our first bike safety guide and map and this grant will help us reprint those. We've printed 15,000 and distributed more than 10,000 in the community, so this will allow us to replenish our supply of those documents and get those out in the hands of residents and visitors,” said Savannah Bicycle Campaign Executive Director John Bennett.

The Savannah Bicycle Campaign has programs for children and adult riders, and even motorists on how to stay safe on the road.

