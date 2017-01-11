Metro Police make arrest in March 2016 sexual assault case

A man wanted by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department's Special Victims Unit has been arrested for a March 2016 sexual assault case.

Police say 20-year-old Naim Al-Qaadir was arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Jan. 6, on an outstanding warrant for criminal attempted rape and aggravated sodomy. He was extradited to the Chatham County Detention Center on Jan. 10.

Metro says the incident took place on March 26 outside of a church on Louis Mills Boulevard. He reportedly assaulted the woman just before 10 p.m., then sped away from the scene in a red car.

This case remains under investigation by the Special Victims Unit. Anyone with additional information should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

