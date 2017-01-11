Wayne County Jail administrator arrested on bribery charges

A Wayne County Jail administrator has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after an investigation into misconduct.

Wayne County Sheriff John Carter announced Tuesday that Captain Gary “Bo” Jackson had been arrested. This comes after complaints were made to the sheriff.

Sheriff Carter requested the GBI to conduct an investigation into the complaints.

The GBI has charged Capt. Jackson with bribery and violation of oath of office.

Capt. Jackson was arrested and released on bond. He will be on suspended leave without pay until adjudication of charges, in accordance with the Wayne County Employee Policy.

