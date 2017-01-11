WTOC Hometown Hero: Benjamin Johnson

Benjamin Johnson was already planning to watch the Falcons game Saturday.

Now, he'll just have a better view.

"I'm so excited,’’ said Johnson, “because I can look up in the stands and see all those people, and there's a lot of people there.’’

At halftime of Saturday's playoff game, they'll all be looking at him.

Johnson has almost as many awards and commendations in his home as he does photos of family, but this weekend he will receive another one when he is honored on-field as an Atlanta Falcons Hometown Hero in recognition of his service to his country and his community.

"To be honored at such a high-quality game as this, a playoff, we're excited,’’ said Chris Johnson, Benjamin’s son. “Family members are trying to get tickets, everyone' calling trying to get tickets.’’

The Falcons will be recognizing Johnson after mayors, governors and senators already have, in part for his military accomplishments, which included saving a pilot whose plane had been shot down it Korea.

"The only way I could get him out,’’ said Benjamin Johnson, “was to break the door, but I got him out and he survived.’’

They will also be paying tribute to his longtime work as a longshoreman, which was also above standard.

"Many, many men on the waterfront did a lot of great things,’’ said Chris Johnson. “But one accomplishment that made him stand out was that he worked 58 years as a longshoreman dock worker, and as I began to research that, there is no other longshoreman dock worker to ever work that many years on the dock.’’

After working an estimated 160,000 hours on that dock, this WTOC Hometown Hero will get another special moment Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.