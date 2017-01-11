Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing at homeless camp near President Street

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect for allegedly fatally stabbing another man at a homeless camp near President Street and Harry Truman Parkway.

SCMPD arrested 33-year-old Edward Behl on Wednesday and have charged him with murder for the stabbing death of 53-year-old Joseph Billings.

Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, a tip from an anonymous citizen led officers to the wood line at President Street and Truman Parkway.

Officers located and arrested Behl without incident.

On Tuesday, at about 12:20 p.m. Metro officers responded to the camp finding Billings critically injured. Billings was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where he died.

Behl is suspected of stabbing Billings, his acquaintance, during an altercation.

