Good Samaritans save family from house fire on Tybee Island

A family is safe thanks to some Good Samaritans after the roof of their home caught fire late Wednesday night on Tybee Island.

Crews responded to a chimney fire at a home on 17th Street just before midnight. The family was reportedly sleeping inside the home when two Good Samaritans smelled smoke and saw flames coming from the roof. They then rushed to alert the residents. One of the men actually kicked in the door because they could not get a response from anyone inside.

"I smelled burning rubber, went down the street to see what it was, next thing you know the roof was on fire," said Johnathan Simpson, one of the Good Samaritans who alerted the family.

"We ran down to the house. I went downstairs, the other guy went upstairs. We were knocking on the door, couldn't get any answer, and the guy finally actually knocked the door in and told the family to get out, you're house is on fire. They didn't know anything was going on," Simpson explained.

The family made it out safe and no one was injured.

Tybee Island Fire Department and Southside Fire Department crews, Tybee Island police, and Tybee's mayor were all on scene as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

"We're lucky that somebody smelled that who was awake at this hour and was able to notify those residents, actually to kick in the door, and made sure they got out safe, so this could have been a much worse situation then what we have on our hands right now," said Jason Buelterman, Tybee Island Mayor.

The mayor said the fire was isolated to the second floor attic area. The exact cause is under investigation.

