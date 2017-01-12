Tybee Island City Council moves forward with alcohol ban

A proposal to ban public drinking on Tybee Beach is on the table again as the city continues to look for ways to deter large crowds during the months of March, April, and May.

A proposal to ban public drinking on Tybee Beach is on the table again as the city continues to look for ways to deter large crowds during the months of March, April, and May.

In a 4-3 vote, the Tybee Island City Council voted to move forward with its proposed alcohol ban.

If passed, beachgoers will not be able to drink on the beach, in parking lots or in public during March, April and the first two weeks of May.

All council members agree something should be done, they just don't agree on what that should be. One councilman said the ban should only be one month. Another against it says there should be stricter enforcement of laws in place. The third council member against the motion says banning alcohol just doesn't fix the problem.

There was a lot of disagreement tonight before the council even read the alcohol ban ordinance for the first time. A resident saying any ban should attack the bad-behaving spring breakers causing the problems.

"Instead, the proposed ordinance imposes restrictions on residents and visitors who are well-behaved and not contributing to any spring break problems,” said one resident in attendance.

This resident doesn't like the alcohol ban. Here's a back and forth with the mayor about what to do: pic.twitter.com/RI5u2CZnvR — Wright Gazaway (@wgazawayWTOC) January 13, 2017

The mayor, though, says the alcohol ban would effectively prevent Tybee from ever becoming a spring break destination. They hope it would also deter problems associated with Orange Crush.

"I don't believe we have a spring break problem. But what I don't want is for us to have one in the future as people start to say "hey let's come here instead of going to places that have taken proactive steps to ban it. Secondarily, we've had issues with Orange Crush which I think this is totally about that. I want that to stop. I've gone on record saying I want that to stop,” said Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman.

The city can't ban Orange Crush since it is not an official event. Mayor Buelteman ended his argument by saying this.

I just think we need to do something because if we keep doing the same thing, the same thing is going to keep happening,” he said.

Wanda Doyle, Barry Brown, and Monty Parks voted against the ban. The other four voted for the ban. It carries to its second reading. pic.twitter.com/ygJbfYztiR — Wright Gazaway (@wgazawayWTOC) January 13, 2017

Monty Parks, Barry Brown and Wanda Doyle are against the ban. Doyle thinks there is a better way to handle the problems Orange Crush and spring break create.

"We have got to have a concentration of officers in these areas to help our police officers. People that can have a ticket book, write a ticket. If it takes bringing a portable jail into the south end and setting it up in that parking lot where that emergency trailer is, then so be it,” said Doyle.

The amended ordinance will be read again the second Thursday in February. The council members against the ban suggest the public rally around the fight.

The final vote to approve or deny the ordinance will be after that reading.

Besides beachgoers, businesses obviously don't like the ban either. Several of them previously told us they may as well shut their doors if the ban passes.

The mayor says he's open to other solutions. He just wants something done.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.