Al Henderson Blvd to close temporarily Thursday for drainage repairs

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Chatham County commissioners say Al Henderson Boulevard will be closed Thursday morning beginning at 9 a.m. for emergency drainage repairs.

The repairs are expected to take about four hours to complete. The road will reopen as soon as the work is finished, hopefully around 1 p.m.

