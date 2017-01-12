Ben Tucker Tribute Jam Session set for Jan. 15

The Coastal Jazz Association will present a tribute to the late Savannah-area jazz master bassist, Ben Tucker, on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Featured artists for the tribute include jazz stalwarts and Ben Tucker alum, Kevin Bales,Howard Paul, Teddy Adams, Jody Espina, Eric Jones, Billy Hoffman, Bruce Spradley, Quentin E. Baxter, Huxsie Scott, Claire Frazier, Kim Michael Polote, Gina Rene' and many others, all of whom had the honor to perform with Ben.

This concert will be filmed as part of a documentary produced by Savannah College of Art and Design with assistance from Coastal Jazz Association and Friends of Ben, Inc. The documentary chronicles Ben’s momentous life in Savannah and his international impact as a jazz musician and will be presented at the 2017 Savannah Jazz Festival.

All are invited to come and be a part of history.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Hotel Indigo Savannah Historic District at 201 West Bay Street. General admission is $20 and will be available at the door. CJA members and students with valid student IDs get in free.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.