Wreck cleared on Abercorn Street at Largo Drive in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A wreck that caused heavy traffic delays Thursday morning on Abercorn Street at Largo Drive has been cleared.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials say one vehicle traveling on Abercorn Street lost control and crossed the intersection, crashing into an oncoming vehicle and clipping one other vehicle.

The driver of a red Hyundai had to be extricated, but he was conscious at the time.

Two drivers were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries. A pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital to be checked out, but with no injuries. 

The wreck was cleared around 10 a.m. and traffic is back to normal in the area.

