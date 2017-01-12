Wreck cleared on Abercorn Street at Largo Drive in Savannah

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour?

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

A wreck that caused heavy traffic delays Thursday morning on Abercorn Street at Largo Drive has been cleared.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials say one vehicle traveling on Abercorn Street lost control and crossed the intersection, crashing into an oncoming vehicle and clipping one other vehicle.

The driver of a red Hyundai had to be extricated, but he was conscious at the time.

Two drivers were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries. A pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital to be checked out, but with no injuries.

The wreck was cleared around 10 a.m. and traffic is back to normal in the area.

